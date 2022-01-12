Advertisement

Search continues for suspect in aggravated sexual assault of a child case in North Texas

Investigators in Dallas released a sketch of the suspect in a recent child sex assault.
Investigators in Dallas released a sketch of the suspect in a recent child sex assault.(Dallas Police Department)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department have released a new sketch as they continue seeking help from the public identifying and locating the person involved in a recent child sex assault.

It was around 5:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day when the unknown suspect committed an aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 17800 block of Campbell Road.

The suspect is described as a Black female, between 30 and 40 years of age, with long blond braids. At the time of the offense the suspect was wearing a dark colored coat and skirt.

The suspect was seen walking two small white dogs and driving a red car.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, knows their whereabouts, or has information on the assault is asked to contact Detective Richard Valencia, with the Child Exploitation Unit, at 214-671-4339.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those giving information can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th

Latest News

Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith walks backstage at the final keynote event of the 2018 Texas...
T-Squared: 2022 will be my last year as The Texas Tribune’s CEO
In this undated photo issued by the PDSA, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, Cambodian...
Rat who detected land mines in Cambodia dies in retirement
Hong Yu, 45, allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa
Texas constables arrest ‘Foot Relax Spa’ worker for alleged prostitution
-
Investigators seek information in Burleson County cold case