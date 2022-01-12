Advertisement

Texas constables arrest ‘Foot Relax Spa’ worker for alleged prostitution

Hong Yu, 45, allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa
Hong Yu, 45, allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa(Courtesy Photo)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office arrested Hong Yu, 45, after she allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Yu was taken into custody on Jan. 11 by constable investigators.

She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with prostitution.

Yu’s bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 9.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

