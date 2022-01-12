Traffic stop turns into human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop turned into a human smuggling bust over the weekend.

The incident happened on Jan 8. When agents attempted to pull over a Sedan that was traveling north on the I-35 west access road.

The driver came to an abrupt stop and several people got out and fled on foot.

Agents were able to arrest four people who were undocumented and determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

The vehicle was seized, and all of the people were taken into custody for processing.

