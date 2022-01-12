Advertisement

Waco Police say missing man has a medical handicap, relies on oxygen machine

Joe Davis Farmer
Joe Davis Farmer(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Officers are asking the public for help locating Joe Davis Farmer, 53, who last spoke to his family at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the family and officers have been unable to contact him since.

Farmer was last known to be around the downtown Waco area.

The man reportedly suffers from a medical handicap and has a breathing machine with him, police said.

If you have any information regarding this whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500.

