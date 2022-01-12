Warmer until this weekend

Today acted as a transition day to some really nice weather for the rest of the week. Clouds are gone, humidity is low, and thanks to yesterday’s rain pollen levels aren’t quite as high as they have been. Tonight is chilly but calm with temperatures dipping down into the 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow & Friday brings sunshine and warmth before a big drop in temperatures coming our way going into the weekend.

A freeze is not expected tonight thanks to a light, but warmer south/southwest wind. A warming trend takes over for Thursday and Friday. Tomorrow afternoon will be so nice! It’s warmer with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s, sunny, and dry! Friday is almost a copy/paste day but our winds will start to pick up on Friday. It’s still a warmer wind on Friday but with the breeze, the sunshine, and the air remaining dry... there will be a concern for activities that could spark wildfires, especially along and west of I-35. We don’t get to keep the warmer weather this weekend, so enjoy it while we have it!

A big shift in the weather comes on Saturday morning as a strong front races through Central Texas. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s and low 50s on Saturday. An extra chill factor will be brought with north winds 20 to 30 mph, gusts as high as 40mph! If you have any unsecured or loose objects that could be easily tossed about, be sure to secure it before Saturday.

Rain stays away with this front but the chill brought down our way will give us freezing temperatures expected Saturday night/Sunday morning and likely again on Sunday night/Monday morning.

