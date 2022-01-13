10 things to do in Central Texas This Weekend: January 15th & 16th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Texas high school step teams will be competing for bragging rights while honoring Dr. King, his legacy, and history at the MLK Step Fest 2022 High School Step Show this Sunday. Come see the best high school steppers in Texas Sunday evening for just $7 a ticket.

Petco in Harker Heights is celebrating National Hat Day with free pet adoptions this Saturday! Help a four-legged friend find a forever home with you this Saturday as early as 11 a.m.

Vegans, vegetarians, and the veg-curious have an opportunity to gather for the 4th annual So Natural Veggie & Art Fest. There will be guest speakers, vendors, entertainment, free giveaways, samples and live demonstrations along with live art and art competition. This is a family friendly event.

Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic of the Carden Circus all weekend long! Head to the Extraco Events Center in Waco for amazing aerialists, elephants, camels & horses, llamas & more for an up-close, once-in-a-lifetime encounter! Get tickets here

The MLK Celebration with Don Diego and The Razz Band happens Sunday at 8:00 p.m. at the E-Lounge Inside the Harker Heights Event Center at 710 Edwards Drive. Enjoy a great evening of music, delicious food and drink specials inside a great atmosphere with one of the best entertainers in the country. DJ Derreck Bell will also be in the mix to the keep things rolling throughout the night. Tickets are on sale now for only $10 in advance at Eventbrite and tickets are $15 at the door so get them now and come out to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King this weekend in Harker Heights!

Grab a friend, put on a costume, and dive in to take the Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday morning at Lion’s Junction Family Water Park in Temple. Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided for those who can brave the frosty water. The day will begin with the costume contest and belly flop splash off, followed by the plunge.

The Innovation Black Chamber Of Commerce (IBCC) will host Culture On The Square: The Dream Weekend from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at 324 East Avenue D in Killeen. This is a fun, outdoor event for the whole family and an opportunity to support local businesses. There will be live music, food trucks, hot cocoa, cultural dancers, vendors, and more. Culture On The Square is a community economic program that aims to revitalize downtown Killeen through culture, entertainment and economics and bring awareness back to the downtown area.

Talk face to face with the area’s top wedding professionals, ask questions, book tours, see their work in person, and book their services all under one roof this Sunday afternoon at the 10th Annual Bliss Bridal Show at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

No Limits Monster Trucks is back at the Bell County Expo Saturday. Get your tickets today to see these 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the Expo with amazing freestyle action on Saturday night with a pit party at 6 p.m. and main show at 7:30 p.m.

The Baylor Men’s basketball team hosts Oklahoma State at home this weekend. The game is at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Ferrell Center or broadcasted on ESPN.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

