Advertisement

Belton ISD earn highest honors for music and dance

11 Belton students
11 Belton students(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Belton ISD have earned the highest state honors in this 2021-22 school year’s fine arts activities.

The Texas Music Educators Association and Texas Dance Educators Association recognized 11 students in choir, band, orchestra and dance.

Belton High School seniors Sarah Millington, Jordan Pilgrim, Daniel Holcomb, Jackson Reasoner and Ashland Reyes earned a spot in the TMEA All-State Choir.

Jackson Belobrajdic, a senior from BHS, was selected as a violinist in the All-State Orchestra. He is the first orchestra musician from Belton ISD to earn a place at this elite level.

Senior Maggie Hodnick from Belton High School and junior Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High School were recently named All-State dancers by TDEA.

Belton ISD Students Earn All-State Honors
Belton ISD Students Earn All-State Honors(Courtesy Photo)

“We are proud to be able to offer such high-quality fine arts programs in Belton ISD and  incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication these students have shown to reach this level of recognition,” said Keith Zuehlke, director of Fine Arts. “These successes represent many hours of rehearsal and practicing, and while most musicians and dancers don’t perform for recognition, it’s always a great day when our students achieve recognition of their talent and commitment to excellence.”

The choir, band and orchestra students will join other All-State musicians in February to perform concerts during the TMEA Clinic/Convention held in San Antonio. The All-State dancers performed at the TDEA Convention Jan. 5-8 in Houston.

“To compete at this level in fine arts activities and, in our case, have such great success, is a true testament to the students, staff, and families in Belton ISD,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I am so proud of the commitment and perseverance they model for the rest of our district and congratulate them on their amazing success.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
Jada Mayes was last seen on a KISD bus in Ft. Hood (Courtesy Photo)
Killeen High School student reported missing has been located, mother says
File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages

Latest News

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Texas teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
File Graphic
Waco’s Rapoport Academy cancels classes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases
A married couple has been sentenced to a combined 50 years in federal prison for producing and...
Texas Woman & Her Husband Sentenced To 50 Years In Child Pornography Case