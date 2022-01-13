Belton ISD earn highest honors for music and dance

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Belton ISD have earned the highest state honors in this 2021-22 school year’s fine arts activities.

The Texas Music Educators Association and Texas Dance Educators Association recognized 11 students in choir, band, orchestra and dance.

Belton High School seniors Sarah Millington, Jordan Pilgrim, Daniel Holcomb, Jackson Reasoner and Ashland Reyes earned a spot in the TMEA All-State Choir.

Jackson Belobrajdic, a senior from BHS, was selected as a violinist in the All-State Orchestra. He is the first orchestra musician from Belton ISD to earn a place at this elite level.

Senior Maggie Hodnick from Belton High School and junior Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High School were recently named All-State dancers by TDEA.

Belton ISD Students Earn All-State Honors (Courtesy Photo)

“We are proud to be able to offer such high-quality fine arts programs in Belton ISD and incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication these students have shown to reach this level of recognition,” said Keith Zuehlke, director of Fine Arts. “These successes represent many hours of rehearsal and practicing, and while most musicians and dancers don’t perform for recognition, it’s always a great day when our students achieve recognition of their talent and commitment to excellence.”

The choir, band and orchestra students will join other All-State musicians in February to perform concerts during the TMEA Clinic/Convention held in San Antonio. The All-State dancers performed at the TDEA Convention Jan. 5-8 in Houston.

“To compete at this level in fine arts activities and, in our case, have such great success, is a true testament to the students, staff, and families in Belton ISD,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I am so proud of the commitment and perseverance they model for the rest of our district and congratulate them on their amazing success.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.