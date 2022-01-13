Black Lives Matter Crosswalk Unveiled In Dallas Ahead Of MLK Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday will be commemorated in Dallas with the unveiling of a city project meant to encourage unity.

The All Black Lives Matter Crosswalk will be publicly unveiled at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Malcolm X Blvd. in an event hosted by Abounding Prosperity CEO Kirk Myers and District 7 Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua on January 17 at 12:30 p.m. Other elected officials and special guests will attend as well.

Black Live Matter crosswalk in Dallas at MLK Jr. Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd. (credit: Chopper 11) (Chopper 11 cbsdfw)

The crosswalk is meant to send a message of unity, bridging the gap between communities and incorporating different perspectives. Organizers also hope it will send a welcoming message to Black business owners.

“While these crosswalks will serve as a visible reminder that All Blacks Lives Matter, it is our hope that this will be a catalyst for Black businesses and entrepreneurs to bring their services to these neighborhoods to accelerate community revitalization efforts,” said Myers.

The crosswalk is part of a 2022-2023 Economic Development policy passed by the Dallas City Council last year. City Councilman Tennell Atkins, chairman of the city’s Economic Development Committee, said this policy sends a signal to communities south of I-30 that they haven’t been forgotten.

Organizers hope the crosswalks will impact and empower minority businesses.

“To achieve equity, we must ensure that all Black Lives have the same opportunity to achieve the proverbial American dream and these crosswalks are a visible sign that all Black Lives Matter!”

The crosswalks will be at several locations including Al Lipscomb Way and South Ervay Way, Al Lipscomb Way and South Harwood, Al Lipscomb Way and Malcolm X Blvd, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Colonial Ave., and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Jackson Blvd.

