Breezy & warm Friday turns to a WINDY and cold weekend

Tomorrow afternoon will be so nice! It’s warmer with highs in the mid 70s, sunny, and dry! The only hiccup tomorrow will be a strong breeze coming from the south about 10-20 mph. It’s still a warmer wind on Friday but with the breeze, the sunshine, and the air remaining dry... there will be a concern for activities that could spark wildfires, especially along and west of I-35. We don’t get to keep the warmer weather this weekend, so enjoy it while we have it!

A big shift in the weather comes on Saturday morning as a strong front races through Central Texas. It’ll get here before many of us wake up, so prepping for the cold and windy weather will need to take place Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s and low 50s on Saturday. An extra chill factor will be brought with north winds 20 to 30 mph, gusts as high as 40mph! If you have any unsecured or loose objects that could be easily tossed about, be sure to secure it before Saturday. It’ll feel more like the 30s or colder all day long on Saturday. Saturday night/Sunday morning the coldest temperatures settle in and it will feel like the teens and low 20s to start the day. Winds come down some, NW 10-15mph, so still adds an extra chill to the day. Sunday and Saturday are both full of sunshine but it won’t be warm this weekend. If you like the warmer weather, just hold on -- our roller coaster continues are we are back around 70 by Tuesday of next week.

No rain with this dry cold front and our rain chances continue to look pretty bare even going into next week with just one small opportunity for isolated showers with our next front by Wednesday/Thursday.

