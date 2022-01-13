Advertisement

DPS arrests Texas teen after search warrant uncovers child porn

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an East Texas teenager Wednesday after they acted on a tip and executed a search warrant on a home and found child pornography.

Bradon Ray Grable, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on three third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges. His collective bond amount has been set at $75,000.

According to a press release, Special Agents with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn. After an investigation, DPS special agents got a search warrant.

DPS special agents executed the warrant on Grable’s home with the help of Lufkin police officers. After Grable was found to be in possession of child pornography, he was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the county jail.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time,” the press release stated. “We would refer any further questions to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.”

