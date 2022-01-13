Advertisement

Gatesville ISD promotes Hunter to head football coach

Gatesville
Gatesville(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Jan. 12, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville hired former defensive coordinator, Aaron Hunter, to be their new head football coach on Tuesday night.

Gatesville Board of Trustees voted 6-0-1 tonight to approve Aaron Hunter as the Hornets’ next head football coach.

Hunter was previously a graduate assistant coach at Hardin-Simmons University and had other prior coaching stops at New Caney and Belton High.  He joined the GHS staff in 2020 and has served as the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.

Hunter replaces Luke Howard, who resigned in mid-December after three seasons at the helm.

“I want to congratulate Aaron Hunter on being selected as the next head football coach of the Gatesville Hornets. Aaron is passionate about Gatesville football and will give it everything he has to help our boys become successful young men on and off the field. We had many outstanding candidates and it was a very tough decision. Please help us in supporting and congratulating Aaron Hunter. "  Dr. Barrett Pollard, Gatesville ISD superintendent

