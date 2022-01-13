Killeen bets on bars, taverns to help revitalize downtown

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas city is allowing something new in hopes of revitalizing its downtown. That would include giving a thumbs-up to bars or taverns in a certain spot.

The Killeen City Council scrapped an old rule that would not allow those establishments, or anything similar, within 300 feet of a church or school.

The hope is to get more residents downtown, and one business owner plans to capitalize.

“I think that a bar, restaurant, tavern — however you want to classify that — can be a good neighbor,” said Louie Minor, Killeen resident and business owner.

Minor bought an old building in the 300 block of Gray Street a few months ago. He said he wants to fix it up.

Originally, his plan was to make it into a bar.

“Quickly, I found out that was not possible with the current regulations in the City of Killeen,” said Minor.

Now, because of a Tuesday city council vote, that is possible. Now, anyone can come to the council and the city’s planning and zoning committee to make a request to open up an establishment with sales that make up 50 percent or more of alcohol.

It is just one step in the city’s efforts to fix up the downtown area. And in time, open up more than just drinking establishments.

“So these are art galleries, who want to have wine tasting, these are cigar lounges, these are entertainment venues,” said Danielle Singh, Killeen’s assistant city manager during Tuesday’s meeting.

For some residents, it is a welcome change.

“Let’s open up a few bars, it’s not going to hurt,” said Shirley Fleming, a former city council member. “Nobody’s asking to open up 29-30 bars.”

Of course, change is often followed by resistance.

“Again, my chief concern is, of all things, bars and taverns become a lynch pin for economic development downtown,” said Michael Boyd, city council person.

Boyd was one of two council members who voted against the measure to allow the bars and taverns in the area.

However, people like Minor see people spending money elsewhere, so this is a welcome opportunity.

“There are tons of dollars, thousands-and-thousands of dollars that leave the City of Killeen every night, every weekend,” said Minor.

