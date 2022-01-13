Advertisement

Lubbock man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

53-year-old Lucio Delossantos-Narvaez was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child on Thursday.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 53-year-old Lucio Delossantos-Narvaez was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child on Thursday.

The indictment says he had sexual contact with a child younger than 14 over a period of nine months, charged with assaults that happened in December 2018 and January 2019. Court records say he was known to the child.

Delossantos-Narvaez was sentenced to life for continuous sexual abuse of a child and to 20 years for indecency by sexual contact with a child younger than Sentences will run concurrently, but he will not be eligible for parole. He is also on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and may face additional charges.

