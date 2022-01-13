Advertisement

Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000

Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in Mexico 21 years after he fled following his arrest in Minnesota.(None)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOREHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in Mexico 21 years after he fled following his arrest in Minnesota.

Curtis Lee Brovold met the girl from Moorhead, Minnesota, online in 2000.

Brovold was arrested later that year but failed to show up for a court hearing. Moorhead police detectives and FBI investigators from Fargo, North Dakota, determined that Brovold was living in Cancun.

The 67-year-old Brovold was arrested without incident outside his home there on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be returned to the United States and is expected to be transferred to the custody of Moorhead law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Jada Mayes was last seen on a KISD bus in Ft. Hood (Courtesy Photo)
Killeen High School student reported missing has been located, mother says
File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test

Latest News

Packages containing 90 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of...
Texas Border Protection Officers Seize $1.5+ Million In Cocaine, Fentanyl
Dulce Lopez
East Texas woman searching for daughter missing in New York City
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
Grease creating problems with sewer system in Gatesville
Grease creating problems with sewer system in Gatesville
Long line at COVID-19 testing site in Waco
Long lines at Waco COVID-19 testing site