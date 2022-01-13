Advertisement

Marlin Football Coach Ruben Torres nabs statewide Padilla Poll Award

Marlin
Marlin(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Head Football Coach Ruben Torres has been named the Padilla Poll Coaches “1st Year at a School” Coach of the Year. The recognition is a statewide accolade from one of Texas high school football’s most highly respected rankings expert.

“This is a team award,” Torres said. “I am very honored to receive this distinction on behalf of Marlin ISD and our players.”

The Bulldog football program enjoyed a storybook season in Torres’s first year at the helm, advancing to the Class 2A Division I Semifinals.

