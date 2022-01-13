No. 14 WBB Falls to No. 23 Oklahoma
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory.
The Sooners didn’t take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge.
The Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers. Taylor Robertson became the Big 12 Conference 3-point shooting leader in the win.
Robertson scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to give her 393 treys, surpassing Laurie Koehn’s conference record.
NaLyssa Smith matched her career high with 30 points for the Bears.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.