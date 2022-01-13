Advertisement

Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover

A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.(Troy Fire Department)
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The fire and police departments in the city of Troy on Thursday are at the scene of a tractor trailer rollover impacting an intersection off I-35.

The semi and its cargo flipped in the north-bound service road of I-35 at Big Elm Road.

No injuries were reported, according to the Troy Fire Department.

The service road and intersection are closed while a hazmat crew and wrecker services work to clear the scene.

“Currently, we estimate the road to remain closed until noon,” the fire department said.

