Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The fire and police departments in the city of Troy on Thursday are at the scene of a tractor trailer rollover impacting an intersection off I-35.
The semi and its cargo flipped in the north-bound service road of I-35 at Big Elm Road.
No injuries were reported, according to the Troy Fire Department.
The service road and intersection are closed while a hazmat crew and wrecker services work to clear the scene.
“Currently, we estimate the road to remain closed until noon,” the fire department said.
