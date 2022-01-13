Advertisement

A Taste of Spring Before Winter Comes Crashing Back In

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
It’ll be a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s, but after sunrise we warm up nicely! Temperatures hit the mid 60′s at lunchtime, with highs in the low to mid 70′s this afternoon. Abundant sunshine will be seen all day, with the same conditions for your Friday. Enjoy the taste of Spring while you can, because Saturday morning we’ll have a cold front wipe all of that out.

Winter comes crashing back in with highs in the upper 40′s Saturday afternoon and very windy conditions. Wind gusts will get close to 45mph during the afternoon, so wind chills will likely be in the mid 30′s. Winds come down for you Sunday, with highs staying cool in the low to mid 50′s during the afternoon. We gradually start warming up again going towards the middle of next week, before another cold front arrives on Wednesday. We’ll push 70° on Tuesday before the front arrives.

