Temple Police investigating after man fires round, strikes vehicle

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department on Wednesday evening were investigating a shooting in the area of E. State Highway 36 and State Highway 95.

The gunfire was reported at about 5:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, a victim told police officers a man in a gray Ford Focus with tinted windows fired a weapon at the victim’s 2014 white Mitsubishi.

Officers observed a bullet embedded in the roof of the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

