Advertisement

Temple Police investigating after man fires round, strikes vehicle

FILE: Temple Police unit
FILE: Temple Police unit(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department on Wednesday evening were investigating a shooting in the area of E. State Highway 36 and State Highway 95.

The gunfire was reported at about 5:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, a victim told police officers a man in a gray Ford Focus with tinted windows fired a weapon at the victim’s 2014 white Mitsubishi.

Officers observed a bullet embedded in the roof of the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated

Latest News

People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Local woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
Gatesville city workers flushing a sewer line.
Gatesville seeing more clogged sewer lines caused by grease
Black Live Matter crosswalk in Dallas at MLK Jr. Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd. (credit: Chopper 11)
Black Lives Matter Crosswalk Unveiled In Dallas Ahead Of MLK Day
Men Who Allegedly Kidnapped Dallas 14-Year-Old Charged With Production Of Child Pornography
Men Who Allegedly Kidnapped Dallas 14-Year-Old Charged With Production Of Child Pornography