Temple Police investigating after man fires round, strikes vehicle
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department on Wednesday evening were investigating a shooting in the area of E. State Highway 36 and State Highway 95.
The gunfire was reported at about 5:50 p.m.
Upon arrival, a victim told police officers a man in a gray Ford Focus with tinted windows fired a weapon at the victim’s 2014 white Mitsubishi.
Officers observed a bullet embedded in the roof of the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.
