Temple Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian accident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of South 31st Street and West M Avenue.

Officers were told that the woman was hit by a gray Chevy Tahoe.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Sylvania Ann Bird.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

