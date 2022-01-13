Temple Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian accident
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.
It happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of South 31st Street and West M Avenue.
Officers were told that the woman was hit by a gray Chevy Tahoe.
The victim was identified as 53-year-old Sylvania Ann Bird.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.