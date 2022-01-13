Advertisement

Temple Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian accident

Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening in Temple.
Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening in Temple.(KWTX)
By News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of South 31st Street and West M Avenue.

Officers were told that the woman was hit by a gray Chevy Tahoe.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Sylvania Ann Bird.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Milam County Courthouse
Three Caldwell High School students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor for school bus incident
Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th

Latest News

City bets on bars, taverns bringing business downtown
City bets on bars, taverns bringing business downtown
As Killeen's city council allows bars in certain parts of the city, one resident plans to take...
Killeen bets on bars, taverns to help revitalize downtown
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Local woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
FILE: Temple Police unit
Temple Police investigating after man fires round, strikes vehicle