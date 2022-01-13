Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with Temple Police are looking into the death of a 2-month-old baby, standard protocol.

Police received a call at about 10 a.m. on Thursday in regards to a cardiac incident at a residence in the 800 block of S. 16th Street.

At the time, the caller was on the way to McLane Children’s Hospital, where the child was declared dead moments later.

This case is active and under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

No further information is available. KWTX is working to learn more about the incident.

