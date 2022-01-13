Texas Border Protection Officers Seize $1.5+ Million In Cocaine, Fentanyl

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers intercepted hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million last week at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 90 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“These significant seizures of hard narcotics not only illustrate the firm commitment of our frontline CBP officers to carry out CBP’s border security mission but show how their important work helps to protect our communities from illegal narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The first seizure happened on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when an officer referred a 2016 Nissan March driven by an 18-year-old male United States citizen who lives in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, for a secondary examination. Upon a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection by officers, a total 38 pounds of cocaine and 448 grams of fentanyl were discovered.

The second seizure happened on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when an officer referred a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 42-year-old male United States citizen who lives in San Antonio for a secondary examination. Upon a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection by officers, 90 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,575,995 combined, according to the agency.

Officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Both drivers were arrested, and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

