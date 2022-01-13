TSA Extends Federal Face Mask Requirement For Public Transit Through March 18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The TSA is reminding travelers that it has extended the mask requirement for individuals using public transit throughout the US through March 18, 2022.

The Transportation Security Administration said the mandate applies to all transportation networks throughout the United States, including but not limited to: airports; onboard commercial aircraft; on over-the-road buses; and on commuter bus and rail systems.

DART will also continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times. Refusing to wear a mask violates federal law and could result in denial of boarding or removal, or even fines of up to $3,000.

A DART spokesperson said they will continue to offer face masks and hand sanitizer aboard all buses, light rail vehicles, TRE vehicles, and Dallas streetcars. Passengers concerned with someone now wearing a mask can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

DART also said it will be in close contact with local, state, and national health authorities to ensure it follows the most up-to-date guidelines. DART vehicles are cleaned nightly, and the agency continues to recommend maintaining a six-foot distance from other riders and workers.

More information is available on DART’s website: https://www.dart.org/health/

