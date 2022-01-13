Advertisement

TSA Extends Federal Face Mask Requirement For Public Transit Through March 18

TSA Extends Federal Face Mask Requirement For Public Transit Through March 18
TSA Extends Federal Face Mask Requirement For Public Transit Through March 18(Lowell Rose)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM– The TSA is reminding travelers that it has extended the mask requirement for individuals using public transit throughout the US through March 18, 2022.

The Transportation Security Administration said the mandate applies to all transportation networks throughout the United States, including but not limited to: airports; onboard commercial aircraft; on over-the-road buses; and on commuter bus and rail systems.

DART will also continue to require a CDC approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times. Refusing to wear a mask violates federal law and could result in denial of boarding or removal, or even fines of up to $3,000.

A DART spokesperson said they will continue to offer face masks and hand sanitizer aboard all buses, light rail vehicles, TRE vehicles, and Dallas streetcars. Passengers concerned with someone now wearing a mask can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

DART also said it will be in close contact with local, state, and national health authorities to ensure it follows the most up-to-date guidelines. DART vehicles are cleaned nightly, and the agency continues to recommend maintaining a six-foot distance from other riders and workers.

More information is available on DART’s website: https://www.dart.org/health/ 

Copyright 2022 CBS DFW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
Jada Mayes was last seen on a KISD bus in Ft. Hood (Courtesy Photo)
Killeen High School student reported missing has been located, mother says
File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Prince Andrew’s military affiliations, royal patronages returned to queen
Packages containing 90 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of...
Texas Border Protection Officers Seize $1.5+ Million In Cocaine, Fentanyl
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a...
The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record