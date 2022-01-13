Advertisement

Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest

Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29
Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan residents are behind bars after they were reportedly arrested with large amounts of at least six different drugs.

Bryan police were patrolling the area of South Texas Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the Tejas Center. Authorities say Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29, were inside.

Police searched the car after they reportedly saw some drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say they found cocaine, meth, marijuana, ecstasy, Xanax, and other prescription pills. There was also a digital scale in the car.

Both are charged with four counts of manufacture and delivery.

Robinson was arrested for manufacture and delivery last September with a large amount of Xanax pills.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Courthouse. (Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Bell County raises COVID-19 Threat Level: Severe Uncontrolled Community Transmission
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
Jada Mayes was last seen on a KISD bus in Ft. Hood (Courtesy Photo)
Killeen High School student reported missing has been located, mother says
File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages

Latest News

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Texas teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
11 Belton students
Belton ISD earn highest honors for music and dance
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
File Graphic
Waco’s Rapoport Academy cancels classes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases
A married couple has been sentenced to a combined 50 years in federal prison for producing and...
Texas Woman & Her Husband Sentenced To 50 Years In Child Pornography Case