Waco’s Rapoport Academy cancels classes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Rapoport Academy Public School on Thursday announced it is canceling classes on Friday, January 13th and Tuesday, January 18th as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.

Monday the 17th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

“Over the last 24 hours, we have continued to see an increase in the number of students and staff testing positive and/or needing to quarantine due to close contacts - especially within the household,” the school said in a Facebook post.

“Our teachers, support staff, and especially our food service team have been dramatically impacted these last three days. We will return to school fully, and hopefully healthy, on Wednesday, January 19th.”

The school is asking students, staff and parents to take these five days to limit their exposure, monitor symptoms, and test if symptoms are present or you are a close contact with someone who is positive.

“Please do not return to campus if you have undiagnosed symptoms, have tested positive within the last 5 days, or are waiting on test results,” the school said.

Staff will be sanitizing all classrooms and common areas over this five-day break and limiting staff presence on campus.

“There will be no remote learning the two days we are closing campus and we will not have to use bad weather make-up days or extend the year. Hopefully, this long break will allow our staff to return healthy, our students to return healthy, and any pending sickness to show so that the spread does not happen at campus.”

