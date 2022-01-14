Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mines Road.

A short while later, agents discovered an abandoned gray SUV near exit two on I-35 after it had crashed into a traffic sign.

Agents searched the vehicle and found five bundles of marijuana weighing almost 400 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $313,000.

