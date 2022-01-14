Waco church hosting annual ‘Night to Shine’ prom to celebrate those with disabilities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) Registration is underway and volunteers are still needed as Crestview Church of Christ in Waco prepares to host Tim Tebow’s annual Night to Shine event, a prom for those with disabilities 14 and older.

The event is traditionally an in-person prom in which guests are treated to limo rides, hair and makeup, shoe shining and a red carpet followed by karaoke and dancing in the church’s gym in which all participants are crowned king and queen of the prom, but this year because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19 the event will be a drive thru and virtual celebration

Crestview Pastor Jordan Hubbard says the event being called Shine Thru will still be packed with fun.

“Shine Thru will be an exciting, fun event,” Hubbard said. “We will have music, karaoke, Disney princesses, Stormtroopers, a Woodway fire engine, superheroes, a place to get pictures, a red carpet cheering section and more.”

The church first hosted the in-person prom in 2018 and had huge success with an overflow of volunteers and dozens of participants. The church was again selected as the only local host site in 2019 where the ages of kings and queens ranged from 14 to 82 years old. In 2020 the event was again hosted in person just weeks before COVID-19 shut most everything down. Last year the prom was planned as a drive-thru but canceled when the historic ice storm hit Central Texas.

Everyone is excited the memorable night is back.

“Night to Shine is always a team effort,” Hubbard said. “It takes a community to reach this special community and each year we see so many people volunteer, donate and work together to celebrate the kings and queens among us.”

Kari McKown with Waco’s Elite Therapy Center helps organize the prom every year. She says they’re still in need of all kinds of volunteers, but particularly those to cheer on the participants as they arrive at the church.

“We need groups to make it special. Dance groups, cheerleading groups, student council groups, people to dress up and hold signs and cheer and make it fun,” McKown said.

Crestview Church of Christ is one of more than 700 churches worldwide hosting the event on Friday, Feb 11.

If you want to register to attend or volunteer head to Crestview Church of Christ – Church in Waco (crestview-church.org)

