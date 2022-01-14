Advertisement

Bryan man accused of dealing crack cocaine

Melvin Hanks, 32
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is behind bars accused of dealing crack cocaine.

Officers pulled over Melvin Hanks, 32, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday because one of his taillights wasn’t working.

Authorities say they smelled marijuana so they searched his vehicle.

Police reportedly found about $700 in cash as well as a small bag with about a gram of crack cocaine.

Hanks is charged with manufacture and delivery.

