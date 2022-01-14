Central Texas school districts find ways to feed students during COVID-19 closures

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - School districts in rural Central Texas are being forced to cancel classes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases, but must still find a way to feed students who depend on school meals for daily nutrition.

Districts like the Mexia Independent School District are offering free breakfast, lunch and dinner meals for pickup.

“It’s getting serious out here, like I said, it’s a small town, everybody knows everybody,” said Miguel Gonzalez, a Mexia student.

Other districts, like Connally ISD are offering something similar, with free breakfast and lunch being handed out on the elementary and junior high school campuses.

Other districts, like McGregor ISD are not as fortunate.

A notification was sent out earlier this week and said its food service department was impacted heavily by illness.

“We simply don’t have enough personnel to prepare meals for everyone in the district,” the district statement read.

Those with the district also added some students were able to be sent home with meals before the closure.

“Some kids still go through that now-a-days, it’s hard for them to eat now-a-days,” said Gonzalez.

Feeding students was also part of the concern for administrators at Marlin ISD when that district delayed its start because of COVID last week.

“Sometimes that’s a safe haven for our students in terms of meals, nutrition,” said Stacy Parker, Marlin’s executive director of academics and student services.

But as COVID’s spread becomes more of an issue, the concern remains for students who are eager to return to a normal classroom.

“The first semester was pretty good, you know... Now, it’s like, you go to school and you barely see people,” said Gonzalez.

