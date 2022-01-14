Advertisement

Coworking space to open in Waco next month

25N Coworking will open in downtown Waco Feb. 1.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Since the pandemic started, remote working has grown more popular, and some experts estimate it could be permanent in some fields.

While remote working may not be for everyone, a new space in Waco may help people who miss the office.

25N coworking will be opening on Austin Avenue on Feb. 1.

Mara Hauser, CEO and founder of 2N Coworking, said she started the company seven years ago. At the time, Hauser said she realized some companies were finding they didn’t need an entire office, but still wanted space where employees could work in an office setting.

Since the pandemic, Hauser said her business has grown, especially in the last year, as people are looking for more flexibility. Hauser said companies have realized that people can be productive working from home, but some people miss the office culture, and that’s where coworking can help.

“There are things that really, you can thrive better at when you’re in an environment when you’re around other people,” Hauser said. “Whether you work with them in the company or you see them getting coffee or you’re collaborating with them or networking with them or just kind of checking base, it just makes a difference.”

Lucas Loafman, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University Central Texas, said the flexibility of a coworking space can be appealing for businesses, especially the ones just starting out.

“We’re seeing serious inflation property prices, especially here in central Texas, are up dramatically over the last couple of years,” Loafman said. “That flexibility to not commit yourself to owning your own building versus being able to choose your type of arrangement, whether that’s yearly, drop in, monthly, whatever that may be, is certainly going to be attractive for a lot of businesses, and particular startup entrepreneurs.”

25N Coworking opens on Feb. 1, but tours are available now. There are individual offices, meeting rooms and flex spaces, which can be rented, some even by the day.

Tours can be scheduled by calling 254-237-2850. The space is also hosting a networking event on Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. Email mecca@25ncoworking.com for more information.

