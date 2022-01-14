Advertisement

Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery

Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier release from prison(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man convicted of murder more than five decades ago is trying to have a change in scenery.

It was near Randell Road in Denison, in April of 1970 that 11-year-old Laurie Stevens’ body was found, three days after she had disappeared while walking home from school.

Now, the man believed to be responsible is trying to make his stay in state prison more comfortable.

“He didn’t just hurt Laurie’s life, it hurt a lot of people’s lives,” Best Friends with Laurie Stevens, Kari Karr ,said.

Laurie Stevens was one of two young girls Charles Dennis Easley was convicted of killing.

The body of 7-year-old Sherman girl Donna Golish was found battered and broken in the woods in 1969.

While his conviction for Stevens’ murder would eventually be overturned, he was given a life sentence for Golish’s murder in 1975.

“And I dont think there would have been a long enough time for him to incarcerated to make up for either one of these murders, " Karr said.

Kari Karr said she and Laurie were best friends growing up.

“And I’ve come full circle with Mr. Easley, I have forgiven him because the Bible says I’m supposed to but I don’t have any compassion for what he did to her that day,” Karr said.

Easley has come up for parole twice since he got to prison, and both times he was denied.

Now, he has applied for something called Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision, which provides the opportunity for parole and early release.

“I’ve stayed in touch with her mother, who has recently passed, who worked so hard to keep Mr. Easley in prison and I told her before she died that we will continue the fight,” Karr said.

To qualify for MRIS, a prisoner has to prove they are elderly, mentally ill. physically disabled, not a threat to public safety, or they have to submit to electronic monitoring.

“I would tell her how that we love her and miss her, and that we kept her memory alive, she’s never been forgotten and that we’re sorry that happened to her that day,” Karr said.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will review his request.

They can’t tell News 12 why he requested MRIS, because of privacy laws, but there could be an answer as soon as a few days from now.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border...
Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative
Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions...
Texas Sues Planned Parenthood Over $10 Million In Medicaid Payments
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars...
Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M bidding
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Source: The Texas Tribune)
Ken Paxton violated law and must release records related to Jan. 6 Trump rally, district attorney says
Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs