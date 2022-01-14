Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man convicted of murder more than five decades ago is trying to have a change in scenery.

It was near Randell Road in Denison, in April of 1970 that 11-year-old Laurie Stevens’ body was found, three days after she had disappeared while walking home from school.

Now, the man believed to be responsible is trying to make his stay in state prison more comfortable.

“He didn’t just hurt Laurie’s life, it hurt a lot of people’s lives,” Best Friends with Laurie Stevens, Kari Karr ,said.

Laurie Stevens was one of two young girls Charles Dennis Easley was convicted of killing.

The body of 7-year-old Sherman girl Donna Golish was found battered and broken in the woods in 1969.

While his conviction for Stevens’ murder would eventually be overturned, he was given a life sentence for Golish’s murder in 1975.

“And I dont think there would have been a long enough time for him to incarcerated to make up for either one of these murders, " Karr said.

Kari Karr said she and Laurie were best friends growing up.

“And I’ve come full circle with Mr. Easley, I have forgiven him because the Bible says I’m supposed to but I don’t have any compassion for what he did to her that day,” Karr said.

Easley has come up for parole twice since he got to prison, and both times he was denied.

Now, he has applied for something called Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision, which provides the opportunity for parole and early release.

“I’ve stayed in touch with her mother, who has recently passed, who worked so hard to keep Mr. Easley in prison and I told her before she died that we will continue the fight,” Karr said.

To qualify for MRIS, a prisoner has to prove they are elderly, mentally ill. physically disabled, not a threat to public safety, or they have to submit to electronic monitoring.

“I would tell her how that we love her and miss her, and that we kept her memory alive, she’s never been forgotten and that we’re sorry that happened to her that day,” Karr said.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will review his request.

They can’t tell News 12 why he requested MRIS, because of privacy laws, but there could be an answer as soon as a few days from now.

