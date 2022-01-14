Advertisement

Good News Friday: January 14, 2022

By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Good News Friday.

Congratulations to the Riesel Livestock Team on winning the championship at the Johnson County Livestock Judging contest.

Paisley Groschke won second place as a junior.

Maddie Mutina was the second place senior.

Zane Drews was the fourth place senior.

Dalton Hamilton ranked ninth place in the senior divison.

Early College High School senior Mikayla Means finished high school and two years of college early.

She already started coursework at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Harker Heights Police Officer Crystal Thomas was selected as the 2021 Police Officer of the Year for the department.

Thomas has been with the department since 2015.

Alexis Ireland wishes her daughter, Taylor, a very happy birthday.

Taylor is turning 16 over the weekend.

