Advertisement

Judge: No reason to charge Texas mom who put son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure

Sarah Beam appears in a CISD promo video. (credit: KTRK via Cypress-Fairbanks ISD/Youtube)
Sarah Beam appears in a CISD promo video. (credit: KTRK via Cypress-Fairbanks ISD/Youtube)(KTRK via Cypress-Fairbanks ISD/Youtube)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A judge has ruled there is no probable cause against a Texas mother who allegedly put her son in the trunk of the car to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

Sarah Beam, 41, was charged with endangering a child after she allegedly placed her 13-year-old son, who had COVID, in the trunk to avoid being exposed while she went to a testing site, according to a warrant from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the warrant, the mother told authorities she wanted to prevent exposure to the virus while driving her son to the site for “additional testing.”

On January 13 Judge Chris Morton ruled there was no probable cause for the charge.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dane Schiller said the office will continue to review the evidence and might take the case to a grand jury to see whether there is an appropriate charge. “We absolutely respect the judge’s ruling, and we will continue with our work,” Schiller said.

Beam’s attorney, Nathaniel Pitoniak, said he had no comment.

Beam was charged after authorities arrived at a Houston-area COVID testing site on January 3 after a report that a health services official had found the child in trunk of her car. She was released from jail Sunday after making bail.

Beam is a teacher in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, which said earlier this week that she was on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
Covid-19 testing in Central Texas
Central Texas school districts struggle to meet demand for COVID-19 tests
FILE (AP) The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 10 free COVID-19...
List of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waco-McLennan County for Jan. 18-22
Two Amigos Mexican Food in West, Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.14.22