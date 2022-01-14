List of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waco-McLennan County for Jan. 18-22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 17-22 at various locations.

The vaccines offered will be Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer as well as the boosters. The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is available at all locations.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Vaccines and boosters will be from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18-21 at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at the 225 block of W. Waco Dr.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Goodwill Industries on the 700 block of S. New Rd.

January 18 clinics:

Axtell ISD will hold a clinic form 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the 308 block of Ottawa in Axtell. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

La Vega High School Cafeteria will have a clinic form 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the (555 block of TX-340 Loop.

January 19 clinic:

J.H. Hines Elementary School will have a clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the 301 block of Garrison St.

January 20 clinic:

A clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McLennan Community College at the 1400 block of College Dr.

January 21 clinic:

A vaccinate clinic will be open from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Parkdale Elementary School at the 6400 block of Edmond Ave.

January 22 clinic:

The Ross Fire Department will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the 1586 block of Ross Rd. in Ross.

Walk-Ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com .

