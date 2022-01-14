Central Texas man follows his dreams and opens a local coffee shop

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local man is chasing his dream and opening a coffee shop in a small community with the hopes of bringing people together, despite the challenges that are coming with navigating a business in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phillip Walker and his wife Kimberly live with their five daughters in between Bruceville-Eddy and Moody and just opened Walker’s Coffee off Main Street in downtown McGregor.

The coffee shop offers everything from full coffee and expresso menus to drip coffee and Frappuccinos.

“I like to see people coming together, enjoying company,” Phillip said. “I like to see people smile and coffee has a way of doing that.”

Phillip says opening the business is a dream come true but he’s working overtime to make it happen.

He still has a full-time job as an estimator for a commercial door company but knew for years he wanted to add coffee to the mix. Phillip says a cup of joe brings people together and a few years ago while serving coffee at his home someone said something he couldn’t forget.

“It started as a dream, yes, but really almost a joke someone said at the house one time,” Phillip laughed. " We had people over and we were drinking coffee and someone said ‘you need to start a coffee shop’ and it stuck in the back of my mind.”

When the right location became available in McGregor Phillip jumped on it.

The historic building in the 400 block of West Third Street dates back to the late 1800′s and has been many things over the years.

In 2004, it was a tea and coffee shop making the setup perfect for his plan.

“When the opportunity came along and we just went for it,” Phillip said.

Phillip said opening a business in the middle of a worldwide pandemic has come with its challenges.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking,” he said. “Supplies have been the biggest challenge.”

But the Walkers are depending on the community to support them through the ups and downs and they’re returning the favor. Walker’s Coffee is sourcing local ingredients with coffee being roasted by Chaney Brothers Coffee in nearby Crawford and dairy coming from Mill-King Market & Creamery in McGregor.

Kimberly’s got her own personal touch to the shop. She bakes treats from home like lemon chai seed or raspberry scones, oatmeal raisin cookies and monkey bread and sells them in the store.

The Walkers hope from retired citizens to work commuters, teachers and moms on their way to drop kids off at school, everyone stops by for a morning jolt to keep the dream alive.

“Yes, it is a dream and I hope it remains that way, " Phillip said.

Walkers Coffee is located at 402 West Third Street in McGregor and is opened Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

