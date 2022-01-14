Advertisement

Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed her own children, sheriff says

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.(Lucas County Correctional Center)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Two children were found with critical injuries after their mother told 911 operators she stabbed them, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre told WTVG Jameshia Taylor, 28, called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal.

Navarre said during the conversation, she also mentioned she stabbed her two children.

Deputies found a 7- and 8-year-old both stabbed inside a home in Springfield Township. One of the children was in critical condition and required surgery.

Officers found Taylor sitting outside the mall on a bench. She was taken into custody and is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 6-year-old boy from Tennessee found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a...
Dozens of cremated remains found inside Ohio church
Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border...
Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative