Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.14.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

The Catch at 1200 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen got an 86 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, there was a lot of cleaning that needed to be done

A very dirty cooler, the lowboy, cutting board, floors and walls needed some attention.

One wall was broken.

Behind the fryers, stove, ice machine, bulk containers, mop bucket, and dust pans needed attention because of oil and dirty residue.

A broken strainer needed to be replaced because the little broken metal could fall into the food.

There was no hand soap or paper towels at the hand sink.

The inspector saw a bag of onions and a box of shrimp on the floor inside the cooler and freezer.

The permit is withheld until all issues have been resolved.

__________________

Two Amigos Mexican Food at 208 North Main Street in West, Texas got an 84 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there was no hot running water at the hand sink.

Hot sauce was not kept at the right temperature and was thrown out.

There were dark particles on the soda machine.

The dishwasher was not working properly.

The manager in charge did not know how to properly sanitize the equipment.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

___________________

This week’s Clean Plate Award winner is La Pescadita Restaurante at 1709 South Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills.

This is a new restaurant but the owner has experience running several restaurants in the Waco area.

This place specializes in seafood.

When you drop by, be prepared for a menu in Spanish.

On it you can find cocktel de camaron, shrimp cocktail, ceviche, molcajete, aguachiles, and you can wash it all down with a Mexican Coke.

