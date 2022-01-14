Shooting in Killeen leaves two injured, one in critical condition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help investigating a shooting on Thursday evening that left a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the area of Ft. Hood Street and Rancier Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.

The woman is in stable condition and the male is in critical condition, police said.,

An initial investigation revealed the two victims were heading north in a vehicle in the 700 block of S. Ft. Hood Street.

At that moment, the driver of a black sedan pulled up to the victims and someone from the black sedan proceeded to fire several rounds at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect turned east on Hallmark Avenue after and the victims continued north.

If anyone saw anything or has information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

