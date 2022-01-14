A Spring-Like Friday with Winter Making A BIG Comeback Tomorrow

It’ll another chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40′s. Sunny skies will help us warm quickly again, getting into the upper 60′s at lunchtime. We’ll have just a few clouds during the afternoon, but still a good amount of sunshine with highs getting into the mid 70′s for most. Some of you out west may be pushing 80° this afternoon.

Enjoy the Spring-like day, because by sunrise on Saturday the Winter cold comes crashing back in. A cold front arrives after midnight, with wind gusts quickly picking up. Wind Chills will be below freezing most of Saturday due to the 45mph wind gusts that’ll be flowing in from the north. Wind advisories will be in effect for Central Texas from Saturday 12am to 6pm. The winds die down for your Sunday, with much nicer weather as we close out the weekend. Highs will hit the upper 50′s Sunday afternoon. Another warmup is in store for us next week, as we’ll get back into the 70′s for Tuesday. A cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing us into the 40′s by next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.