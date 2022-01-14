Advertisement

Starbucks warns customers COVID-19 surge could impact store hours, product availability

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop.
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Your Starbucks experience could be impacted with the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Starbucks warned some locations will be shortening hours, products could be unavailable, and that mobile app ordering and pay could be temporarily shut off at some locations.

“We continue to observe elevated cleaning and sanitizing protocols that meet or exceed public health guidelines and can help reduce the spread of COVID–19, while prioritizing support for our store partners by offering comprehensive care including vaccine pay, catastrophe pay, mental health and sick pay benefits, childcare support and more,” the company’s CEO said.

The company announced it is postponing Starbucks Rewards members’ Star expirations through April 1, 2022.

CBS News reports a record spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant is causing a nationwide worker “sickout,” disrupting businesses ranging from grocery stores to airlines.

COVID-19 cases are averaging almost 1 million a day nationally based on a seven-day moving average, the highest number since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Truckers who cross the border into Canada will be expected to be vaccinated starting Saturday.
Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again