Temple Police investigating shooting, man sent to hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night and sent one person to the hospital.

Officers received a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Dr.

A man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with unknown injuries.

No suspects have been identified at the time.

The case is active and under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

