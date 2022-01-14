Whipping winds & big drop in temperatures this weekend

We are going into the weekend with some big ol’ weather changes coming our way. Our next cold front gets here tonight and it’s one you won’t be able to miss. We’ve got a big swing in temperatures, very high winds, and an extra chill that’s back and it’s all on it’s way to Texas as we speak. The winds will shift to the northwest first, so you’ll hear them howling out there tonight and then the colder weather settles before many of us wake up tomorrow morning.

This strong cold front will be here before we know it and it will drop temperatures by Saturday morning into the mid 30s. Winds will be occasionally gusting to around 50 mph, which will produce wind chills in the lower 20s to start Saturday. The winds stay very strong all day long meaning that unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Along side that, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. If that’s not enough, the air will be so dry that coupled with our gusty north winds, grass fire danger will be elevated across Central Texas.

The coldest temperatures look to arrive overnight into Sunday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s, wind chills in the teens and low 20s. Sunday will be the nicer day this weekend with 50s back in play. It’s chilly, but seasonable, and going into next week we see temperatures rebound quickly back into the 70s by Tuesday. Once again, it’s not something to get used to... we’ve got another strong cold front looking to push in for the end of next week.

