Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers

With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help...
With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help from parents.(Credit: Miranda Lipton for The Texas Tribune)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help from parents.

With many teachers and staff getting sick with COVID, Rachel Bourrage with the Killeen Educator’s Association says it’s been an exhausting start to the Spring semester.

“Everyone is tired, the morale is low and everyone needs help,” she said.

“Teachers are having to pick up other classes. If they don’t have room in their classrooms, they go to the cafeteria or gym.”

Both Midway ISD and Killeen ISD sent out messages to parents about the need for help, asking them to apply for substitute teacher positions and custodian jobs.

To fill the current void, Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya says even district administrators have gotten involved to fill the need.

“I myself worked a few lunches today just to help out where it’s needed because we know these employees need a break as well,” she said.

“We’ve had people working dismissals, in the classrooms, so we’re working with an all-hands-on deck mode right now.”

Meanwhile in McLennan County, Midway ISD spokesperson Traci Marlin says if things don’t change soon, it’s only a matter of time before things get worse.

“The biggest concern with being short staffed is having to close because you don’t have the numbers to staff it,” she said.

“Right now, we’re making sure that we have the numbers so we can stay open safely.”

Midway ISD adds all parents will undergo a background check and training before they start. Even so, Marlin says it will take a community-wide effort across all of Central Texas to make sure the schools are running efficiently.

“We’re really encouraging anybody available to go ahead and sign up to be a sub,” she said.

“Let’s get that process going and then throughout the year, if COVID has these peaking moments, you can just sub at your child’s school if you wanted to.”

For more information on how to apply, you can visit Midway ISD’s or Killeen ISD’s websites.

