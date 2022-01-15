Cold & VERY Windy Saturday!

A strong early morning cold front is going to lead to a cold and windy day. The winds stay very strong all day long meaning that unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Winds could gust as high as 50mph at times! Along with the winds, it’s also going to be significantly colder today as well. Highs will only reach the mid-40s, but wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s most of the day.

The coldest temperatures look to arrive overnight into Sunday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s, wind chills in the teens and low 20s. Sunday will be the nicer day this weekend with 50s back in play. It’s chilly, but seasonable, and going into next week we see temperatures rebound quickly back into the 70s by Tuesday. Once again, it’s not something to get used to... we’ve got another strong cold front looking to push in for the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.