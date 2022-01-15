Falls County: Sheriff seeks help for abandoned dogs living on county road

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after nearly a dozen dogs were found neglected on the side of a county road this week.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopez, they received several calls about a group of dogs on County Road 260 in the southeastern part of the county.

He says the dogs belong to an elderly man about five miles away from where they were found.

“His wife used to tend to them, but she passed away,” said Lopez. “He’s elderly and can’t take care of them.”

The FCSO doesn’t currently have an animal control unit or kennel, nor do they have the funds for one right now, according to Lopez.

However, Lopez they want to help the animals who appear mal nourished.

“They’re friendly dogs, we want to find them homes,” said Lopez.

Lopez believes he may have found a rescue group to come and take and help the animals next week.

However, if that falls through, Lopez says he’s going to need the public’s help getting these dogs foster homes or permanent homes.

For now, good-hearted citizens are donating food, going out, and feeding the dogs until a permanent solution can be found.

