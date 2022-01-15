Advertisement

Falls County: Sheriff seeks help for abandoned dogs living on county road

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after nearly a dozen dogs...
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after nearly a dozen dogs were found neglected on the side of CR 260 this week.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after nearly a dozen dogs were found neglected on the side of a county road this week.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopez, they received several calls about a group of dogs on County Road 260 in the southeastern part of the county.

He says the dogs belong to an elderly man about five miles away from where they were found.

“His wife used to tend to them, but she passed away,” said Lopez.  “He’s elderly and can’t take care of them.”

The FCSO doesn’t currently have an animal control unit or kennel, nor do they have the funds for one right now, according to Lopez.

However, Lopez they want to help the animals who appear mal nourished.

“They’re friendly dogs, we want to find them homes,” said Lopez.

Lopez believes he may have found a rescue group to come and take and help the animals next week.

However, if that falls through, Lopez says he’s going to need the public’s help getting these dogs foster homes or permanent homes.

For now, good-hearted citizens are donating food, going out, and feeding the dogs until a permanent solution can be found.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

Tyler ISD Bus Hero
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
Police said the suspects fired a BB gun at the victim from inside a white Kia Soul.
Police in Killeen looking for suspects who fired BB gun
With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help...
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers