Killeen Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the aggravated robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened at the Speedy Pack Convenience Store at 2705 Zephyr Road on January 9, 2022, at around 9:45 p.m.

A man dressed in black and wearing a face mask entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man around six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing, a gray beanie, and a blue face mask.

Surveillance footage of the suspect (Killeen Police Department)

The suspect was reportedly armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

