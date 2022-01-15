Advertisement

Killeen Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Surveillance image of the suspect
Surveillance image of the suspect(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the aggravated robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened at the Speedy Pack Convenience Store at 2705 Zephyr Road on January 9, 2022, at around 9:45 p.m.

A man dressed in black and wearing a face mask entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man around six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing, a gray beanie, and a blue face mask.

Surveillance footage of the suspect
Surveillance footage of the suspect(Killeen Police Department)

The suspect was reportedly armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

Tyler ISD Bus Hero
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after nearly a dozen dogs...
Falls County: Sheriff seeks help for abandoned dogs living on county road
Police said the suspects fired a BB gun at the victim from inside a white Kia Soul.
Police in Killeen looking for suspects who fired BB gun
With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help...
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers