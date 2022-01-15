Killeen: Veggie & Art Fest draws dozens

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Civic and Conference Center hosted the fourth annual so natural veggies and art fest on Saturday.

There, people could sample and taste plant-based foods and products that most vegetarians and vegans eat.

Despite a sub-par turnout and fewer vendors than normal, organizers say they were happy to answer any questions about these healthy diets and help set up local residents for success.

“I think that there’s a lot of misconceptions about what it means to be vegan or vegetarian,” said Ayana Sabree.

“People don’t understand that you don’t have to just eat essentially rabbit food in order to live this lifestyle. So, this event brings a lot of awareness to the broader community.”

Organizers add even if anyone isn’t willing to go full vegan or vegetarian, the event was a great way to promote local businesses who sell these delicious foods.

