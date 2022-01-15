Advertisement

Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo dies

The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media...
The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media post by Pence's daughter.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former Vice President Mike Pence’s family, has died.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Rest in sweet peace, little bunny.”

The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to the Naval Observatory, inspiring multiple children’s books.

The books were written by Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence.

All proceeds went to charity, and there was also even a parody book by John Oliver that also became a hit.

Pundits nicknamed the rabbit “BOTUS” for Bunny of the United States.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
Six teens facing multiple charges after crime spree in North Texas
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
Sarah Beam appears in a CISD promo video. (credit: KTRK via Cypress-Fairbanks ISD/Youtube)
Judge: No reason to charge Texas mom who put son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school

Latest News

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Troy Rebarchek from Independence sets two tangled bucks free
WATCH: Man cuts antlers, sets tangled bucks free in viral video
The South is facing a winter storm.
Severe winter storm affecting 65M+ Americans