Police in Killeen looking for suspects who fired BB gun

Police said the suspects fired a BB gun at the victim from inside a white Kia Soul.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting involving a BB gun.

The shooting happened on December 30, 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police said a group of men inside what appears to be a white Kia Soul drove past the victim in the 400 block of Atlas Avenue.

Someone inside the Kia then fired several shots from a BB gun, striking and injuring the victim. The last four digits of the license plate are possibly 8148, police said.

Police need your help identifying the people seen inside this vehicle.
Detectives are requesting assistance from the public identifying the suspect vehicle and suspects in this crime.

Police are also asking anyone else who may have been a victim of these suspects to contact the KPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8830.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

