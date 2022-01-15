Advertisement

Six teens facing multiple charges after crime spree in North Texas

Aron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
Aron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; and a 16-year-old male juvenile are charged with aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Justin Tovar, 17, is charged aggravated robbery; Keaun Woods, 19, is charged with possession of a stolen weapon.((credit: Fort Worth Police Department))
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Six teenagers are facing charges ranging from aggravated robbery to burglary in an alleged crime spree spanning Fort Worth and North Richland Hills over several days.

Police said the first incident, a carjacking, happened on January 10 at 5:30 a.m.

Lauren De La Rosa, 19, allegedly asked the victim for a ride to a location near John T. White and Loop 820. Once there, the victim was then ambushed by multiple male suspects, who were armed with guns. T

he suspects, later identified Aron Martinez, 18; Fabian Almanza, 17; Justin Tovar, 17; Keaun Woods, 19; and a 16-year-old male juvenile, allegedly robbed the victim of his clothes, wallet, and keys to his car and home.

Police said the teens then stole the victim’s car and burglarized his home. Various items were later stolen, including a handgun.

Police said the teens then stole the victim’s car and burglarized his home. Various items were...
Police said the teens then stole the victim’s car and burglarized his home. Various items were later stolen, including a handgun.(Fort Worth Police)

During the course of the investigation, Fort Worth Police Department investigators were informed that these suspects were also involved in a robbery that happened in North Richland Hills on the same day.

Police said De La Rosa was dropped off at the robbery location in North Richland Hills in the car stolen during the Fort Worth robbery. The male suspects assaulted another victim at his home in North Richland Hills and stole his car, according to police.

Investigators received information that the two stolen vehicles were at a home on Avenue L in Fort Worth.

Officers made traffic stops on both vehicles as they left the home. Further investigation revealed that the suspects robbed another male victim at La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth on Jan. 5 and in Hurst in November of 2021.

Detectives said they believe the victims in those robberies were specifically targeted. Officers recovered multiple weapons from the suspects, including the handgun stolen in Fort Worth on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie...
Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the city of Troy in Central Texas.
Police, firefighters in Central Texas at scene of tractor-trailer rollover
File Graphic
Temple Police investigating death of 2-month-old baby
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Latest News

Tyler ISD Bus Hero
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after nearly a dozen dogs...
Falls County: Sheriff seeks help for abandoned dogs living on county road
Police said the suspects fired a BB gun at the victim from inside a white Kia Soul.
Police in Killeen looking for suspects who fired BB gun
With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help...
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers