Six teens facing multiple charges after crime spree in North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Six teenagers are facing charges ranging from aggravated robbery to burglary in an alleged crime spree spanning Fort Worth and North Richland Hills over several days.

Police said the first incident, a carjacking, happened on January 10 at 5:30 a.m.

Lauren De La Rosa, 19, allegedly asked the victim for a ride to a location near John T. White and Loop 820. Once there, the victim was then ambushed by multiple male suspects, who were armed with guns. T

he suspects, later identified Aron Martinez, 18; Fabian Almanza, 17; Justin Tovar, 17; Keaun Woods, 19; and a 16-year-old male juvenile, allegedly robbed the victim of his clothes, wallet, and keys to his car and home.

Police said the teens then stole the victim’s car and burglarized his home. Various items were later stolen, including a handgun.

Police said the teens then stole the victim’s car and burglarized his home. Various items were later stolen, including a handgun. (Fort Worth Police)

During the course of the investigation, Fort Worth Police Department investigators were informed that these suspects were also involved in a robbery that happened in North Richland Hills on the same day.

Police said De La Rosa was dropped off at the robbery location in North Richland Hills in the car stolen during the Fort Worth robbery. The male suspects assaulted another victim at his home in North Richland Hills and stole his car, according to police.

Investigators received information that the two stolen vehicles were at a home on Avenue L in Fort Worth.

Officers made traffic stops on both vehicles as they left the home. Further investigation revealed that the suspects robbed another male victim at La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth on Jan. 5 and in Hurst in November of 2021.

Detectives said they believe the victims in those robberies were specifically targeted. Officers recovered multiple weapons from the suspects, including the handgun stolen in Fort Worth on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.